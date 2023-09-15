Saturday marks one year since Allie Rice was killed, still no answers in her murder

BATON ROUGE - All that was left at the scene where Allie Rice was shot and killed was yellow tape, broken glass, and flowers.

One year later, Allie's father, Paul, says he is still struggling to find closure. He says there isn't a day that goes by where he doesn't think about his daughter.

"The last year has been a complete blur to be honest," Paul told WBRZ. "I didn't think I could go a week without seeing and talking to my daughter, and now it's been a year."

Allie was murdered on Government Street, after her car was shot at while waiting for a train to pass.

"There is such a hole in my heart since she has been gone, and it's never going to be filled," Paul said.

After all this time, there is still no new information in Allie's murder. No motive, no suspects, and no arrests.

"It hurts to know that the person who did this is enjoying life, spending time with their families, spending holidays with their families, and we don't have her for us," Paul said.

Allie's killing was discussed heavily in the local community with candle light vigils and a memorial right next to where she was gunned down.

Her death, and lack of answers, even made national headlines weeks after her killing.

Though questions linger about who is responsible for Allie's murder, the one thing everyone knows for certain is that Allie loved to sing and dance. She had an amazing smile, and was a great friend and daughter.

"I'm definitely proud of the legacy she has left behind. There is nothing but positivity from the people that actually knew her," Paul said.

Allie would have graduated from LSU last spring with a degree in marketing.

Paul says Allie had a bright future, but all the family has now are pictures and memories of her.

They hope the killer is caught, but Paul says he will always feel incomplete.

"The hole in our hearts and the void in our hearts will not be filled by having justice, but it will help," Paul said.

A memorial for Allie will be held Saturday at The Shed, where Allie worked.