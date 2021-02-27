Saturday: Mainly cloudy and mild

Today and Tonight:

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here or there. Highs will climb into the 80s, especially areas that see more sun than clouds. Tonight, we remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog will be an issue overnight.





Looking Ahead:

Sunday, the chance for an isolated shower or two will be slightly higher, around 20%. Overall, rain will not be big a concern for your weekend plans. A cold front will begin to track towards south Louisiana on Monday, but will take its time doing so. Therefore, widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely. Tuesday night, the front will clear the region, leaving us with slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

