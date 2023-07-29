Saturday Forecast: Heat Threatens Records - Triple Digits Likely

Heat Advisories have returned to the forecast, and high temperatures could be threatened over the next several days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another heat wave is in the works beginning today as the humidity returns with a vengeance sending the heat index well into the 100s as air temperatures approach, and even surpass the triple digits. Temperatures will start off in the upper-70s this Saturday morning, but quickly warm after the sun rises. Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the upper-90s as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico builds in over our area to force the dew points into the upper 70s, which will send the heat index soaring. The record today is 99° set back in 1907 and 1921 respectively, and will definitely be threatened, and likely broken. Throughout the afternoon, expect feels like temperatures to reach the 110° range. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but these showers will not be enough to provide any measurable cool down. Overnight, skies will clear, and it will be a rinse and repeat for Sunday



A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect on Saturday from 11am - 7pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 110 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: Over the next several days, temperatures will continuously flirt with the 100° mark, and the feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. Into the start of next week, the upper-level pattern will continue to strengthen as the high pressure "heat dome" ridge continues to build in. Rain chances will be minimal for the entire week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: A tropical wave and an associated broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are moving inland over Central America, and development is not expected. However, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.

Southeastern United States: Satellite, surface and radar data show that a weak area of low pressure is moving farther inland over southeastern Georgia, and development is not expected. The disturbance could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina.

