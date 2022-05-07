Saturday Forecast: 90 Degrees Possible-Air Quality Alert

The weekend is shaping up to be a warm one with record high temperatures being threatened beginning as soon as Sunday. The big story over Mother’s Day Weekend and into next week will be higher temperatures and the eventual potential for record warmth. In addition, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect due to the warm temperatures, clear skies and light winds.

Next 24 Hours: Look for clear blue skies with only a few passing clouds as a strong high pressure system begins to build in the weather pattern. Temperatures will quickly reach into the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon as mainly sunny skies continue. The humidity will remain low on Saturday making for a not so humid day and a light breeze in the shade will make things feel comfortable. An Air Quality Alert with an Ozone Advisory Day in the Orange Level at 112 will also be in effect. This is level is unhealthy for sensitive groups and precautions should be taken seriously for people with asthma and respiratory diseases.

Up Next: Mother’s Day is shaping up to be quiet and warm. After starting in the mid 60s, mostly sunny skies will push thermometers into the low 90s. Metro Airport record high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will be challenged Sunday through the middle of next week. Additionally, dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will cause gradually increasing humidity and the most uncomfortable feels-like temperatures so far this year—they will push 100 degrees several afternoons. Tuesday through Thursday looks like the hottest period, with high temperatures around 93 to 94 degrees. While we are generally accustomed to such heat and humidity, it has not set in yet this year, so remember to hydrate while our bodies adjust. Along the way, little to no rain is expected. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the region this weekend. The subsidence created by this ridge will lead to much warmer than average temperatures and mainly clear skies. At the surface, onshore flow will return by the end of the weekend, causing rising dew point temperatures and a gradual return of humidity. As the strength and depth of the ridge maximizes Tuesday through Thursday, high temperatures will be capable of reaching the middle 90s, surely breaking some records. By that time, dew point temperatures will be back into the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s, and this will contribute to heat indices, or feels like temperatures, close to triple digits. The pattern may finally start to break down by the end of next week as an upper level low pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean drifts westward and tamps down the ridge. Should this scenario play out, enough instability could return for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms as well, but not until at least Thursday.

--Keller, with accompanying forecast explanation and notes from Chief Meteorologist Josh Eachus

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.