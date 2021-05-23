Saturday crash killed 63-year-old on motorcycle, injured two others

CALDWELL PARISH - A 63-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Reba Stamper, a Grayson resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 165 at Ray Street, according to Louisiana State Police.

Stefani Cutrera, 45, was driving her Mazda when she attempted to make a left turn, hitting the motorcycle Stamper and driver 65-year-old Otis Peavy Jr. were on. The motorcycle flipped, injuring Peavy and killing Stamper.

Peavy was flown to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Cutrera was also taken to a local hospital with injuries and cited for her failure to yield.