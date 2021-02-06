Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, scattered showers

Today and Tonight:

Expect the clouds and spotty showers to continue for much of Saturday. Highs will remain in the 50s. Tonight, we'll have a few showers around in the evening, eventually drying out overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.



Looking Ahead:

A cold front will move through early Sunday pushing out any remaining cloud cover and rain. We'll have a nice end to the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures warming to near 60. We'll start off the new week with sunshine and warmer temperatures on Monday, before cloud cover and rain chances return on Tuesday. The big question mark going forward is the forecast for the end of next week. We know there is going to be a blast of cold air trying to move south, but how far south and when is the question. There is also potential for moisture to be in place as well, but wintry weather is not in the forecast right now. These are all things to be ironed out the next several days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







