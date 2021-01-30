Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, overnight showers

Today and Tonight: We'll start off your Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will increase through out the day, holding high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. By this evening, we'll have a slight chance of a shower, but better chances for rain occurring overnight, into Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Overnight showers will taper off early Sunday morning by daybreak. Clouds will continue to thin out behind a frontal passage and a chilly air mass will once again move in. High pressure builds over the region for the first half of next week, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

