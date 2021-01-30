Latest Weather Blog
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, overnight showers
Today and Tonight: We'll start off your Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will increase through out the day, holding high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. By this evening, we'll have a slight chance of a shower, but better chances for rain occurring overnight, into Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Looking Ahead:
Overnight showers will taper off early Sunday morning by daybreak. Clouds will continue to thin out behind a frontal passage and a chilly air mass will once again move in. High pressure builds over the region for the first half of next week, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
-
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
-
US Senator Bill Cassidy wants to meet with president over halt of...
-
Judge denies bond for former teacher jailed in disturbing child sex case
-
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging...
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary