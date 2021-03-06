Saturday: Clear skies, nice afternoon

Today and Tonight: The rain has moved out and the weekend looks great. We'll have full sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly. Clear skies and a slight northerly breeze will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.



Looking Ahead:

High pressure will begin to move in this weekend, sweeping away the clouds to our east. A quiet and mild weather pattern will begin to take shape over the next several days. Highs will climb into the 70s by Sunday. Chilly mornings with low temperatures in the 40s will continue through Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, highs will be in the 80s. Enjoy the nice stretch of calm weather.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton