Saturday AM Forecast: Widespread showers likely today

Widespread showers will be likely today as our next storm system moves through. While today will be the busiest day, some shower activity will remain on Sunday and Monday.

Today & Tonight: Showers will rapidly increase in coverage throughout this morning and into the afternoon. The most likely time for the steadiest and heaviest rain is between 11am and 7pm. A thunderstorm is even possible during this time. Especially within any thunderstorms, heavy rain and some gusty winds to 35 mph will be possible. The overall severe weather threat is very low. After dark, scattered showers will be possible, but the bulk of the rain will be over. After all is said and done, 1-2'' of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts. Overnight, some showers will remain possible, but this activity will be spotty in nature. Expect lows to be in the lower 50's.

Up Next: Some spotty showers will be possible early on Sunday, but clouds will actually begin to clear, allowing for some sunshine during the afternoon and evening. This will allow afternoon temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. This is not the end of the chance for showers. Another wave of energy will move through late Sunday evening and just after dark. Showers will be possible, but this activity is expected to stay isolated. Monday will see more cloud cover with a slight chance of running into a rain shower—especially early. Just like we will potentially see on Sunday, clouds will begin to break as we get into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Starting Tuesday and for the majority of next week, temperatures rebound and will gradually return to the 70s with sunny and dry conditions. There is already some hints that our next best chance of rain will fall late next week and into the weekend.

