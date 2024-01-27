Saturday AM Forecast: Wet pattern is finally coming to an end

After lots of showers and storms this morning, the wet pattern we have been in the past week is finally coming to an end. Drier conditions are expected for the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Clouds are going to stick around throughout the day although a few peaks of sunshine can not be ruled out later. Temperatures are likely going to stay in the middle 60's throughout most of the day before dropping quickly at 2-3 pm. By the evening and into the overnight hours, some spotty showers will be possible. These will not amount to much as any rain that does fall will be very light. Clouds will also stick around. Lows tonight will be around 48 degrees.

Up Next: Drier conditions and temperatures closer to average will conclude the weekend and stick around for much of next week. Clouds will be around for the first half of Sunday, but there could be some clearing in the afternoon and evening. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 50's. We are expected to hit the 30's again Monday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60's on Monday. These highs will warm by the middle of the week, where the upper 60's will be possible. Skies will feature some passing high clouds Monday and Tuesday followed by some thicker cumulus clouds later in the week. However, none of these will produce rain.

