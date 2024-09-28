Saturday AM Forecast: Warm, sunny, and dry conditions continue

The weekend will feature dry and mainly sunny conditions with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. No major rainmaker is expected in southern Louisiana in the next week.

Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine will accompany outdoor plans on Saturday while drier air and low humidity remains in place. Morning lows in the mid-60's will gradually warm near 80 degrees by lunchtime and into the upper 80's by late afternoon. Winds will remain breezy and out of the west between 5-15 mph. Any Saturday evening plans will see temperatures down into the 70's after the sunset. Overnight, expect lows near 67° in the Capital City under mainly clear skies.

LSU Football: LSU Football will kickoff in Tiger Stadium against South Alabama at 6:30pm CST. The Storm Station forecast calls for a kickoff temperature of 80 degrees beneath mostly sunny skies. With much lower humidity, feels-like temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than during the UCLA game, plus the entire stadium will be shaded quickly as sunset approaches. See what the weather conditions mean for the Tigers chances in our Kickoff Weather Index.

Up Next: Sunday morning will also be comfortable and relatively cool with temperatures in the upper-60's. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures Sunday afternoon in the upper-80's. Into the next workweek, humidity will increase slightly, although not to extreme levels and temperatures each afternoon will hang around the 90 degree mark. On Wednesday, a weak, reinforcing front will push through and keep humidity from returning to that summery steaminess. No major rainmaker is expected to move through the Capital Region in the next 7-days.

The Tropics: Post Tropical Helene continues to produce catastrophic flooding over potions of the Appalachians and Tennessee Valley. The maximum sustained winds have lessened to 35mph, the slowing forward motion to the northwest will allow torrential rain to continue across portions of the Carolinas, Virginia, West VirginIa, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

Tropical Storm Joyce is strengthening across the central Atlantic Ocean. With maximum sustained winds of 50mph, the storm could get a little stronger before gradual weakening next week as the storm turns north over open water.

Hurricane Isaac continues to get stronger across the north, central Atlantic Ocean. The system is moving NE at 20 mph with 105 mph winds. Isaac will move into cooler water this weekend which will lead to gradual weakening. The storm could send high swells toward The Azores.

An area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development thereafter while the system moves generally northwestward, and a tropical depression could form during the middle to latter part of next week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

A broad and elongated area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves toward the west and then northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

– Emma Kate C.

