Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy weekend, rain & storms return next week

6 hours 4 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 9:07 AM March 05, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TODAY & TONIGHT

Low level clouds this morning will begin to break apart later today, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 80s today. Overnight, expect a few clouds overhead with low temperatures only getting down to the low 60s.



LOOKING AHEAD

An isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon Sunday, but nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans. A cold front will bring our next big rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern at this time. As far as rainfall totals go, most will pick up under an inch of rainfall. Our weather pattern will remain unsettled through Wednesday with a front stalled just along our coast. The front will finally clear out early Wednesday, giving us a brief break in the rains before another system moves in on Friday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

