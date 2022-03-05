Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy weekend, rain & storms return next week

TODAY & TONIGHT



Low level clouds this morning will begin to break apart later today, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 80s today. Overnight, expect a few clouds overhead with low temperatures only getting down to the low 60s.





LOOKING AHEAD



An isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon Sunday, but nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans. A cold front will bring our next big rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern at this time. As far as rainfall totals go, most will pick up under an inch of rainfall. Our weather pattern will remain unsettled through Wednesday with a front stalled just along our coast. The front will finally clear out early Wednesday, giving us a brief break in the rains before another system moves in on Friday.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.