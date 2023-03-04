Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Today's weather will be near perfect
This is the perfect weekend to get outdoors!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The Temperatures across the area this morning now sitting 20° cooler than Friday morning. The chilly temps will only stick around this morning. There will be plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast. Weather is ideal today, by the afternoon it will be sunny and 75°. Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the mid-50s.
Up Next: Heading into Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s and daytime highs will reach the upper-70s. Sunday more cloud cover will start to creep back into the area as winds shift out of the south in the evening hours. Sunday will stay completely dry but it will not stick around for very long. With southerly winds back in the forecast some spotty showers will be around the area at the start of the workweek. Monday the warming trend continues with temperatures in the mid-80s in the afternoon. PM isolated showers will be around, but most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the middle of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
-
Bold criminal secretly relaunched massage parlor prostitution ring as he cut a...
-
Federal, local dollars at work clearing waterways in EBR
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in Ascension horse theft; one adult, two minors...
-
Southern University AgCenter's Livestock Show celebrates its 80th anniversary
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs