Saturday AM Forecast: Sunny, less humid through the weekend

Today & Tonight: Saturday, high temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s under a sunny sky. Low humidity and a north breeze will make things feel comfortable. Tonight we will have one more night in the 50s. Lows are expected to be around 57-59 degrees.



Looking Ahead: Through early next week, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid and upper 80s. By Tuesday, winds will become southerly, pulling in more Gulf moisture. That will start to pump up the humidity and lead into a slight chance for showers/storms Tuesday-Thursday.



The Tropics

There is plenty of activity going on in the Atlantic basin this morning.

Hurricane Sam has continued to intensify. As of 10AM, max. winds were at 120 MPH making it a major hurricane. Hurricane Sam is forecast to become a Category 4 by Sunday as it starts to slow down. Wednesday, the hurricane will be northeast of the northern Lesser Antilles. Model guidance continues to recurve Sam over the Atlantic. Still lots of time to watch, but will not impact the Gulf coast.

There are two other disturbances that have a chance of tropical formation over the next five days, but none appear to be a threat to the Gulf coast.

