Saturday AM Forecast: Sunny & cool weekend, unsettled pattern next week

THIS WEEKEND



Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine as high temperatures warm into the low 50s. Overnight, we will keep things clear with low temperatures in the lower & mid 30s. Most are expected to stay above freezing.



As a southwest wind kicks in on Sunday, that will allow temperatures to warm up even more. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.





LOOKING AHEAD



Our weather pattern will turn more active next week with a series of storm systems heading our way. Tuesday and Wednesday scattered showers are expected but nothing overly active. Thursday, a potent cold front will sweep across the region bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms - a few of which may be strong. Over the next seven days an inch of rainfall is expected on average across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Locally higher amounts will be possible.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





