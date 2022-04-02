Saturday AM Forecast: Storms around this morning, sun returns this afternoon

THIS WEEKEND



Scattered showers and storms continue this morning, mainly south of I-10. This system will move out by this afternoon, setting up for a nice Saturday evening. Highs today will be at or near 80. Tomorrow, look for plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s.





LOOKING AHEAD



Another system is expected to impact our area late Monday, into Tuesday morning. A few storms that develop could be strong to severe, with the main concern being strong winds. This will not be as potent of a system as what we saw this past Wednesday. Once this system exits by Tuesday night, we will get to enjoy some nice weather to round out the new week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



