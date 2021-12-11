Saturday AM Forecast: Rain moves in this morning, turning chilly this afternoon

The Forecast:



A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through metro Baton Rouge this morning along a strong cold front. The severe weather threat is low but a few gusty storms are possible.





Once the front passes, temperatures will drop steadily through the day. We are in the 70s this morning and we will drop into the 50s by late afternoon. Clouds will linger through the evening as well.

Looking Ahead:

A very quiet weather pattern will take shape after Saturday morning's rain. Expect chilly mornings Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will steadily warm up through the week, once again getting close to 80 by next Tuesday.







