Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain likely to impact weekend plans
Today & Tonight: Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy for much of the day, with scattered to numerous showers and storms developing by the afternoon. If heading out to the LSU game, you will likely need to grab a poncho or rain jacket as a precaution. Cloudy skies should hold high temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight, rain chances will subside with lows around 70.
Futurecast paints a not so pretty picture for LSU tailgating today ??— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) October 2, 2021
Most of the rains should be over by kickoff. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/dCT0aq65XW
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP.
Looking Ahead: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Monday. Tuesday, a cold front will slide through the region. Unfortunately, this front will not be as strong as the previous one. There will be enough dry air moving in to limit rain chances at the end of the week and cool down temperatures some.
Trending News
The Tropics
Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic as a Category 4 storm. Sam will begin to weaken by the end of the weekend.
Tropical Storm Victor remains fairly weak this morning and will likely become a tropical depression by Sunday morning.
Otherwise, all else is quiet in the tropics for now.
Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium
-
OLOL facing blood and platelet shortages, in need of donations