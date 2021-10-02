80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain likely to impact weekend plans

Saturday, October 02 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today & Tonight: Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy for much of the day, with scattered to numerous showers and storms developing by the afternoon. If heading out to the LSU game, you will likely need to grab a poncho or rain jacket as a precaution. Cloudy skies should hold high temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight, rain chances will subside with lows around 70. 


Looking Ahead: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Monday. Tuesday, a cold front will slide through the region. Unfortunately, this front will not be as strong as the previous one. There will be enough dry air moving in to limit rain chances at the end of the week and cool down temperatures some.

The Tropics


Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic as a Category 4 storm. Sam will begin to weaken by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor remains fairly weak this morning and will likely become a tropical depression by Sunday morning.

Otherwise, all else is quiet in the tropics for now.


