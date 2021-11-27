Saturday AM Forecast: Rain could make for a wet and chilly night in Tiger Stadium

The Forecast:



This morning was COLD with widespread low temperatures in the 30s. Baton Rouge dropped to 35 for a morning low.



This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a stray passing shower or two possible, as highs struggle to reach the low 60s.





Passing showers will become more numerous after sunset, continuing through Sunday morning. Nothing overly active is expected, but plan on some rain around for tonight's football games.

Passing showers will make for a not so pleasant night in Tiger Stadium.



There's nothing fun about a chilly rain ?? #LSU #LAwx pic.twitter.com/AjDbQ2MXpr — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) November 27, 2021



Looking Ahead:



Once the rain exits Sunday morning, conditions will improve to end out the weekend. Much of next week will be quiet with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chilly mornings will continue in the 40s.

