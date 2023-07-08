Saturday AM Forecast: Rain Chances Increase Through the Weekend

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine to start of your Saturday, but there are already showers and storms down south that are beginning propagate our direction. A 50% chance of showers and storms exist in the forecast today and most of the activity should be isolated to the early afternoon hours. We also have the possibility of an excessive rain event that could produce some heavier rain in isolated areas. Expect highs to be near 95 degrees this afternoon with excessive humidity and the heat index flirting with the 100 degree mark. Overnight should be fairly tranquil with rain chances slimming to near zero under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Showers will be more frequent on Sunday afternoon, but we see plenty of dry time in the morning hours. Sunday will start with temperatures in the upper-70s and a few clouds filling the skies. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop and some of these could produce heavier rain in localized areas. Highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. Showers will be more frequent during the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor afternoon plans, you should have indoor back-up plans. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. There are currently no spots that we are monitoring for further development.