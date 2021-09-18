Saturday AM Forecast: Rain around this weekend, into early next week

Today & Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible through out the day. It will not be a washout, but a few heavy downpours along with the threat of frequent lightning will be possible. If you have plans to go to Saturday football games - grab a poncho or some form of rain gear just to be safe! Tonight, most of the rain activity will be over but skies remain mostly cloudy.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/Dnxn5SZDDS — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 18, 2021





Looking Ahead: Even into early next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. An upper-level low to the west will continue to keep us in an unsettled pattern. Jumping ahead to Wednesday of next week (the official start to fall), there is fairly high confidence a cold front will move through the state. This front would drop overnight temperatures into the 60s and drop humidity to comfortable levels!

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday afternoon off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Thankfully, Odette will not bring any direct impacts to land. This is now the 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two other features the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. At this time, neither of these disturbances appear to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.