Saturday AM Forecast: Now is the time to wrap the pipes, artic air moves in next week

The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures a little below average. Enjoy the weather while it last, the coldest air in more than a year will move in next week.

Today & Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear with high temperatures getting into the upper 50's. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Today is a good day to start wrapping any exposed pipes. Tonight, lows will be in the mid to lower 30's under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: Sunday will feature very similar weather to Saturday. The weather will drastically shift on Monday. An Artic blast will invade on Monday. Some rain is expected to move through just ahead of that artic air. There is a possibility that some of the artic air will overlap with some of rainfall after dark. This could create a brief period of some freezing rain and sleet. The best chance of this will be in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana parishes with decreasing likelihood near Baton Rouge and points south toward the coast. Also if the precipitation last long enough into the night, there could be some light icing Tuesday morning, especially on elevated surfaces. Increasing northerly winds will help to mitigate widespread icing issues due to the resulting evaporation. A hard freeze will occur Tuesday morning. As skies gradually clear, it will remain blustery with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The coldest night will be Wednesday morning. Single digit wind chills will be possible with temperatures in the teens. Thermometers will rebound into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon and continue to moderate from there, but stay below average for the remainder of the week.

Hard Freeze – Expect low temperatures below 25 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Exposed pipes that are not properly insulated could freeze or burst. Wrap them with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will be killed if not covered or moved inside.

Wind Chills – Northerly winds of 10-15mph will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the lower teens and 20s Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

Precipitation – Generally scattered, light rain showers are expected Monday into Monday night. Enough cold air may arrive for a few hours of sleet or freezing rain before precipitation ends very early Tuesday morning. At this time, no impacts are expected along and south of I-12, but some light ice accumulation is possible north and west of Baton Rouge and into southwest Mississippi.

Ice – Leftover moisture from overnight rain could result in some patchy ice on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated, exposed surfaces. Along with the potential for frozen precipitation (see above), some slick spots are possible on roadways. Stay in touch with the forecast and listen to local officials for road conditions and safety messages.

