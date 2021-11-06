62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Morning clouds, then more sun in the afternoon

3 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, November 06 2021 Nov 6, 2021 November 06, 2021 9:54 AM November 06, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Cloud cover lingers over portions of south Louisiana and south Mississippi this morning, but will continue to break apart through the afternoon.

In areas of sunshine today, highs will climb to the upper 60s. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will lead to significant cooling. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, with a few neighborhoods getting down to the upper 30s.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight as daylight saving time ends!

Looking Ahead:

Next week, a slow warming trend will begin as highs climb to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Another frontal system is expected to arrive late Thursday into Friday, bringing our next chance for rain and a drop in temperatures.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

