Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine is on the way today!
Sunshine and good times expected for this Saturday!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Waking up on the dry side this morning. Temperatures in the mid-70s and the humidity is here. There will be plenty of dry time during the day. Temperatures will heat into the mid-90s with the heat index nearing triple digits today. Some will see an afternoon shower bubble up, but most will stay completely dry. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will dip off into the mid-70s.
Up Next: Sunday is going to be sunny and dry. The trend changes to a drier pattern as we head into the rest of the weekend. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Throughout the day the skies will be mostly sunny giving us ample opportunity to heat up during the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s but feels like temperatures will be in the low triple digits. The pattern continues throughout the week and temperatures continue to rise until our next rain chance comes in on Wednesday.
