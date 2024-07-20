Saturday AM Forecast: more storms to come this weekend

While coverage should be lower than the last couple of days, there will still be plenty of thunderstorms this weekend. This active pattern will continue into next week.

Today, Tonight, and Sunday: The last few days have been very wet. While today will continue that pattern, coverage should be a little bit lower. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with about half of the viewing area picking up measurable rainfall. Highs will be near 92 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, lows will be near 76 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Sunday's pattern will be very similar to Saturday, except a few more locations will see some rain. Highs will be near 90 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Next Week: The active weather pattern will continue into next week. Moisture will stay high and the air will stay unstable. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to easily develop each day. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the middle of next week. Most locations will be able to collect 2-4'' of rain, with isolated higher totals. High temperatures will only be able to make it into the upper 80s with low temperatures in the mid 70s during the unsettled pattern. We may have a drier trend developing by next weekend but that too far away to be definitive.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

