Saturday AM Forecast: Mild but beautiful weekend

THIS WEEKEND



Bright sunshine will be the forecast this weekend, with warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mornings will be on the cool to chilly side, in the upper 40s and low 50s but not too bad for this time of year. All outdoor plans are a go this weekend!



LOOKING AHEAD



Temperatures will continue to climb into next week, with highs expected to warm into the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, all ahead of our next storm chance. Another strong storm system will move in on Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance for a few severe thunderstorms. It is still too early to get into specific details but the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire WBRZ viewing area highlighted in a risk for Wednesday. Stay connected with us over the coming days for more details.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

