Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Mild but beautiful weekend
THIS WEEKEND
Bright sunshine will be the forecast this weekend, with warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mornings will be on the cool to chilly side, in the upper 40s and low 50s but not too bad for this time of year. All outdoor plans are a go this weekend!
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will continue to climb into next week, with highs expected to warm into the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, all ahead of our next storm chance. Another strong storm system will move in on Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance for a few severe thunderstorms. It is still too early to get into specific details but the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire WBRZ viewing area highlighted in a risk for Wednesday. Stay connected with us over the coming days for more details.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Trending News
Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus