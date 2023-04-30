SATURDAY AM Forecast: Major Sunshine, Major Warmth, Major Dryness

Lots of sunshine will be in the forecast for the next several days with little to no rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Say hello to the sunshine because it is here to stay... for a while... There will be plenty of opportunity to enjoy any outdoor plans this week thanks to high pressure building in behind a few passing cold fronts that are bringing in much drier air that translate to lower humidity levels. Expect upper 70s to near 80 degrees today as the atmospheric moisture content over our area remains almost non-existent. Skies will remain clear overnight and conditions will be cool with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Up Next: The warm sunshine in full will allow temperatures to inch up a few degrees each day with rain chances remaining near zero through at least Thursday. The earliest chance for rain at this point is Friday and Saturday at around ten percent. Enjoy the week!!

LSU Baseball: Game three against Alabama on Sunday afternoon will be sunny and clear with low humidity levels, so get out and enjoy the game!!

--Keller

