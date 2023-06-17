SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 8pm for Metro Area, locations north and east

A *SEVERE T-STORM WATCH* has been issued for East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana and St. Helena Parishes as well as Wilkinson and Amite Counties until 8pm.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon across the watch area. A few supercells are possible, capable of very large hail and damaging winds. A tornado or two is also possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Saturday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Today & Tonight: The weekend will begin with more steam. High temperatures will run into the upper 90s and the humidity will cause feels-like temperatures to reach above 107 degrees, perhaps as warm as 115 degrees in spots. Even though most will stay dry, a rogue shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Overnight will be warm and uncomfortable with lows in the low 80s.

Up Next: The weekend will end with more unpleasant heat. Highs will return to the 90s. Continued high dew point temperatures and ample humidity will cause afternoon feels-like temperatures to maximize between at least 105 – 110 degrees. Partly sunny skies could give way to an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Into next week, temperatures and humidity should be in retreat to more normal levels. Of course, this time of year, that can still be rather uncomfortable, but the danger should be a bit lower. Afternoons may also start to offer a slightly better chance at some cooling showers and thunderstorms, but likely not enough for all to avoid that afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

The Tropics: In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and there is a high chance that a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

--Josh

