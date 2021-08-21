Saturday AM Forecast: Heat is the big weather story this weekend

** An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect Saturday for parishes bordering the lakes. There, feels-like temperatures could exceed 113 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place elsewhere, including metro Baton Rouge, for feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees.



The Forecast: Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with only a 10% chance of a cooling shower or storm. Highs will be able to warm into the mid-upper 90s for most neighborhoods, with feels-like temperatures that will be well into the triple digits. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Looking Ahead: We will stay mainly dry and hot through Monday. By Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure that has aided in this mini heat wave, will begin to break down and move north. Then we will return to more typical summer weather here in south Louisiana, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.





The Tropics





Henri is officially a hurricane as of the 10AM advisory this morning. Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island, NY on Sunday and bring significant impacts across most of southern New England. The most concerning threats will likely be flooding rains and storm surge, as Henri is expected to slow down on approach to land. This will create a prolonged period of impacts, especially for coastal areas.

Elsewhere in the tropics.. Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico last night with max. winds of 125 mph. Grace was the first major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Grace is now weakening inland over the mountainous terrain of Mexico.









Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.