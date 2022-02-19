Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Great parade weather this weekend
THIS WEEKEND
This afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the low & mid 60s.
If you are planning on going out to parades around the area this evening, dress for a chilly evening as temperatures will eventually dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday, we will continue to warm up as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Our weather pattern will turn a bit more soggy next week, with a daily chance for rain from Monday - Friday. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix as well, but severe weather is not expected at this point. Over the next seven days, locations along and north of the interstates could pick up around an inch of rainfall with lower totals the closer you are to the coast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
