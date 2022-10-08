Saturday AM Forecast: Good weather for game day

Finally some cooler, more seasonable daytime highs.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning holding in the mid-60s across the area. A thick blanket of cloud cover over night did not allow for temperatures to cool much overnight. Most of the cloud cover has moved out of the area, but some light wispy clouds will be hanging around today. If you are heading out to the LSU game, it is going to be a pretty but warm game. Kick off will be comfortable in the 70s, but by the time the game is over it’ll be on the hot side. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s. The weak cold front will not start helping out the forecast until later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight clearing and cooling expected.

Up Next: Sunday will start cooler back into the 50s with clear skies. Low dew points and cooler temperatures will have a pleasant feel. Throughout the day, high temperatures will be seasonable in the low-80s. Some windy conditions are expected as cooler drier northeasterly air pumps into the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected all day on Sunday. Into the evening hours temperatures will cool back into the mid-50s. The cooler trend will be sticking around for the start of your workweek. Waking up with temperatures in the 50s and day time highs heating into the mid-to-low 80s. Rain stays out of the forecast until later in the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

As of 7am Saturday, Tropical Storm Julia was moving west across the southern Caribbean Sea at 21mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph. With gradual strengthening expected, the western motion will continue until landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua on Sunday. Due to the higher terrain there, significant flooding will be the primary threat.