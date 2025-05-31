Saturday AM Forecast: Front has slid through area, nicer conditions follow

A rare late May cold front has officially made it through the area! This will lead to nicer conditions, but the nice feel will not last for long.

-The Weekend: not as humid, much more sun, a few showers & storms Sunday

-Early Next Week: getting warmer and more sticky, hurricane season begins

-Later Next Week: another front, slightly higher rain coverage

Today & Tonight: Cherish the weather conditions today, because this might be the nicest feeling day we have the next few months! A front passed the area Friday evening, and is now located in the northern Gulf. Behind this front expect slightly cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and a lot of sunshine! Conditions look great for LSU baseball, or any other outdoor plans and activities. Highs will reach into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Skies will stay mostly clear in the overnight hours, with comfortable lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Sunday's forecast will be a bit tricky. There is good confidence that an upper-level disturbance will move through the region, causing a large area of lift in the atmosphere. The main uncertainty is how much moisture we see to act on this lift, to create showers and storms. Currently, we are only calling for spotty development in the afternoon and evening, but coverage may need to be bumped if confidence increases.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm, with highs near 90 and the usual summertime chance for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm (about 10–20% coverage each day). Later in the week, another front looks to approach but may stall before it gets here. This will keep our rain chances around normal for this time of year.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.