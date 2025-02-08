Saturday AM Forecast: Foggy & warm this weekend, changes next week

Through the weekend, temperatures will continue to be very warm, with fog possible in the early morning hours. A front will stall in the area next week, leading to lots of clouds, and multiple rounds of rain.

The Weekend: Fog will be the only issue through the weekend. Another foggy night is expected, creating some reduced visibilities early Sunday morning. During the day, there might be a few light showers, but nothing major. Highs both days will reach into the mid 80s, possibly breaking or tying some record highs. A cold front is moving through Kansas today, and it will reach us by Sunday. However, this front will be rapidly slowing down, and only slightly cooler air is expected Sunday night.

Up Next: The previously mentioned front will likely stall around the area. This will create lots of clouds starting on Monday, and eventual showers and storms once higher moisture content arrives. Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances will be pretty high. Expect multiple rounds of rain, with 1-3" of rain possible through the end of the week. Guidance indicates that this front could finally get the push it needs to clean pass the area late week. If this were to occur, a big cooldown would follow. The problem is guidance is very split on if this front will eventually pass. Expect changes in the long term forecast over the next several days.

– Balin

