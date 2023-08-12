Saturday AM Forecast: Excessive Heat Persists - No Relief This Weekend

Another excessively oppressive weekend with no end in sight, but there does appear to be some opportunity for rain next week. One thing is for certain and that is the triple-digit temperatures will continue over the next several days.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 7pm Saturday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 116 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: The heat dome continues to oppress much of the southern and southwestern regions of the U.S. as there is no real sign of the weather pattern changing at this point. The record high temperature for Saturday is 103 degrees, and the forecast temperature will no doubt flirt with 102 degrees today beneath mostly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures, because of high humidity, could climb to around 116 degrees this afternoon and evening. It will remain extremely dry and less than 10% of the viewing area will see any rainfall. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures for the 21st time this summer will struggle to leave the 80’s.

Up Next: Extremely hot temperatures in excess of 100 degrees will be possible all the way through the weekend. Feels like temperatures could be near 113 degrees each and every day. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Feels like temperatures in the mornings will not leave the 90’s! A lot more moisture looks to be in the area by next week and we will slip into a more typical summertime pattern in terms of rainfall.







Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.







The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.