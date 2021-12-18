63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Cold front moves through this afternoon bringing rain & storms

Saturday, December 18 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast

Expect a few passing showers this morning, then a strong cold front will move through in the afternoon. Between 3-7 PM, a line of showers and storms will pass through the area. One or two storms could be on the strong side.

Once the front passes, clouds will linger around but temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 40s.



Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A north wind will bring in a much cooler air mass, where high temperatures will only top out in the 50s. A gulf disturbance will pass by on Monday, keeping our skies grey and also producing passing showers through the day. For the first part of next week, we will remain on the chilly side, especially in the mornings.

