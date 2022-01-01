Saturday AM Forecast: Cold front brings storms, then first freeze of the season

The Forecast



Big changes are on the way over the next 24 hours.



A Wind Advisory is in effect across all of south Louisiana and south Mississippi due to wind gusts that could top 35-40 mph. Make sure any loose items in your yard are tied down.



Today, ahead of a strong cold front, we will have passing showers through the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the cold front that will move through tonight and early Sunday morning. One or two storms could be on the strong side.



Temperatures remain mild this afternoon in the low 80s.



Sunday morning, temperatures will start off in the low 50s then plummet into the 30s by Sunday evening. A strong north wind will make it feel like the low 30s for much of the day.





Looking Ahead

Our first freeze of the season is expected Sunday night and Monday morning. In and around metro Baton Rouge temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees, with upper 20s expected near and across the state line. Another cold night is expected Monday night, then the chilly air mass will begin to move out. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!