Saturday AM Forecast: Cloudy and chilly for parades today

THIS WEEKEND



Expect a mainly cloudy day, preventing temperatures from warming up much. Temperatures will only top out in the low 60s, so plan for a chilly start this morning and a cool afternoon. Tonight, clouds will take over area skies again with a scattered showers moving in Sunday morning. Rain is expected to be light and not add up to much. Majority of the shower activity ends by noon. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Sunday.





LOOKING AHEAD



Once we move past the weekend, we will enter a quiet stretch of weather through the end of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s with chilly mornings in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the week.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Android devices.