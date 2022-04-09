Saturday AM Forecast: Bright sunshine, mild temps for the weekend

THIS WEEKEND

Bright blue skies will be the trend all weekend long. Saturday afternoon, temperatures will warm to the mid 70s, but overnight temperatures will not be nearly as cold as this morning. We will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s - 10 degrees warmer compared to this morning. Sunday we will see highs in the low 80s.



LOOKING AHEAD



A very active spring pattern is setting up next week, with a daily chance for rain starting on Monday. We are eyeing Wednesday for any potential of a strong storm or two. The main energy likely stays to our north, where a severe weather outbreak may take shape across parts of northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. While we may not deal with much in the way of severe weather, we will pick up a decent soaking of rain by the end of next week. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely, with locally higher amounts.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





