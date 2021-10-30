66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Beautiful weather for Halloween weekend

4 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, October 30 2021 Oct 30, 2021 October 30, 2021 9:56 AM October 30, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Happy Saturday! You will need a light jacket out the door this morning.

This afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to reach 70, so most neighborhoods will spend the day in the 60s. 

Winds will not be as strong today, sustained between 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be even colder, with lows in the lower to mid 40s across the local area.


Looking Ahead: Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue over the next few days. There will be plenty of sunshine around to get outside and enjoy. No major changes are expected in the local forecast through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm up a few degrees, but there is no mention of rain the in 7-day forecast until next Thursday. This will come with another cool down at the end of next week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

