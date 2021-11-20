Saturday AM Forecast: Another cold front in sight

The Forecast:



After a chilly start this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures will warm into the 70s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.



Gulf moisture will continue to surge in tonight ahead of our next cold front.



Lows temperatures will not be nearly as cold as this morning, with most dropping into the mid to upper 50s overnight.



Looking Ahead:

Our next cold front arrives late Sunday night, into early Monday morning. This will bring a weakening line of showers through the area around midnight through pre-dawn on Monday. Manageable amounts of rain are expected. Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front, with highs only in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Monday night lows will be in the 30s, with a potential light freeze near and across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.





Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!