Saturday AM Forecast: A much warmer weekend, rain chances return

The Forecast



After a brief cool spell the last 24 hours, temperatures are on their way up again.



Afternoon high temperatures will warm to near 70 as a warm front moves across south Louisiana.



Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop along the front, especially south and east of Baton Rouge this afternoon/evening. Majority of any showers that develop will end by Saturday night.





Looking Ahead



A cold front will help develop another round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side in the afternoon and evening hours. This front will also deliver another drop in temperatures, with highs only warming into the 50s Monday afternoon. We will flirt with a light freeze Monday night, into Tuesday morning.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







