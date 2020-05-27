80°
Satterfield's Upper Deck Restaurant in New Roads permanently closes its doors
NEW ROADS - Satterfield's Upper Deck Restaurant announced that the restaurant will be permanently closing its doors after shutting down due to the current health crisis.
The owners made the announcement via Facebook, Tuesday, saying, "We will be offering Satterfield's for sale, as we embark on other opportunities.
Our downstairs Landing Bar will remain open.
We thank our customers and employees for your past support!"
