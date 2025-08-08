Satsuma man sentenced to 15 years behind bars after video voyeurism conviction

SATSUMA — A Satsuma man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of using a hidden camera in a bathroom to take hundreds of pictures and videos of six victims, including a juvenile.

Christopher Lee Johnson was found guilty of six counts of video voyeurism in July and was sentenced Tuesday. After his release from prison, the 41-year-old must register as a sex offender.

In August of 2022, a woman found a memory card with more than 300 videos from a hidden camera in a bathroom that she shared with Johnson. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Johnson on Aug. 12, 2022, and seized his cell phone. On it, deputies found an app Johnson used to hide even more photos and videos of more victims.