79°
Latest Weather Blog
Sashaying thief too focused on crime to see security cameras
BATON ROUGE – A slick thief ignored a store’s surveillance cameras when he tried to slyly swipe a blower from the bed of a pickup recently.
A lawn maintenance worker was doing work and had his truck parked in the parking lot. Security video showed the thief park his car, watch and then strike.
Video showed the man sashay up to the truck, act like he owned the place, snatch the blower and sloppily run away where he stuffed the blower into his sedan and drove off.
Deputies plan to file charges when the man seen on the surveillance video is identified.
The man stole an Echo backpack blower, deputies said.
***********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sashaying thief too focused on crime to see security cameras
-
Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish