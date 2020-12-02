Santa responds to letters addressed to the North Pole from Gonzales this holiday season

GONZALES – A bright red mailbox that will deliver letters to the North Pole has popped up in front of a home in Ascension Parish. The requests are heartwarming after a hard year, and one woman is making sure they all get a response.

“We’re careful not to promise anything, I don't know if every kid is getting an X-box or getting a puppy but we do say that Santa has heard their request and the elves are getting ready to get out on the sleigh,” Sheree Taillon said.

This is the second year Sheree and 6 “elf” helpers have taken on this job. Each response is hand-written.

“We had about 150 letters last year, and we’re already at 50 this year and it’s only been a week and a half so we’re expecting epic numbers,” Sheree said.

Each letter is unique. Sheree says some kids ask for one big item while others’ lists are longer, but this year there have been some really special ones so far.

“We recently had a brother that wrote a letter and said he didn't really want anything but asked for some baby dolls and things like that because he knew that his sister was really bad. So he wanted to make sure she got something, which I thought was really sweet,” Sheree said.

And some of the requests are for something that kids learned is very important this year.

"We’ve had a lot of kids ask for health, you know I hope my family stays healthy,” Sheree said.

It has been a tough year and Sheree says she's clinging on to the cheer these letters bring.

"It’s really sweet,” she said. “I believe the elves get a lot more of a reward from it than the children.”

Sheree will be accepting letters until December 22. For those that want a response, a return label needs to be added. They can be dropped off at 1732 S. Purpera Ave. in Gonzales.