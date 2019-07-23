Sanity ruling delayed again for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

EAST BATON ROUGE- A sanity hearing for an alleged serial killer has been delayed once again.

During a hearing Tuesday for Ryan Sharpe, doctors asked for more time to determine if Sharpe was in his right mind when he gunned down BREC Park Commissioner Caroll Breeden in 2017.

His continuance hearing is set for September 11. Court documents say the ruling has been delayed 10 times.

Sharpe previously pleaded not guilty because of insanity in the shooting death of Breeden.

Earlier this year, Sharpe also pleaded not guilty for the death of Brad DeFranceschi and Thomas Bass in East Feliciana Parish. Sharpe allegedly killed both men at their homes around the same time Breeden was killed.