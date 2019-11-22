Sanity hearing postponed for teen who intentionally caused fatal car crash

BATON ROUGE – A man accused of intentionally causing a deadly crash on Siegen Lane had been scheduled to attend a sanity hearing, Thursday, but a judge postponed the hearing until Jan 17.

In July, 19-year-old Jack Jordan admitted to deliberately crashing his vehicle into a woman’s car, killing her. Jordan told authorities he’d been acting in accord with direction he’d received from God.

At this time, reports on whether Jordan is mentally competent to stand trial are not ready.

The woman killed in the fatal crash, Stephanie Payne, was a 51-year-old school psychologist and life coach.