Sanitation worker killed, another injured after garbage truck crash on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a garbage truck.

The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. Monday on Jefferson Highway at Castle Ridge. Sources say one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital.

According to Richard's Disposal Inc., the man killed in the crash was an employee that rides on the back of the truck. Officials say the company is a contractor for Republic Services helping with missed or late collections.

FATAL CRASH: Jefferson Hwy at Castle Ridge, sources say one person is dead and another is being sent to the hospital. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 29, 2019

Just before 9:20 a.m., crews reopened Jefferson Highway.

All lanes are now open in both directions on Jefferson Hwy (LA 73) between Antioch Rd and Castle Ridge. Congestion has reached Highland Club Ave on LA 73 North and is minimal on LA 73 South. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 29, 2019

Details about the crash are limited.