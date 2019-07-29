Sanitation worker killed, another injured after garbage truck crash on Jefferson Hwy.

84°
3 hours 43 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a garbage truck.

The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. Monday on Jefferson Highway at Castle Ridge. Sources say one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital.

According to Richard's Disposal Inc., the man killed in the crash was an employee that rides on the back of the truck. Officials say the company is a contractor for Republic Services helping with missed or late collections. 

Just before 9:20 a.m., crews reopened Jefferson Highway.

Details about the crash are limited. 

